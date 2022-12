ST. LOUIS – In the beginning, they worked with about 75 local departments. Now, Basket for Badges is delivering holiday cheer to more than 200 police departments in the metro area.

The program is the work of volunteers who collect donated holiday items for police officers. Hot chocolate, hand warmers, snacks and even K9 treats are included in the baskets.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with Tammy Messmer and Rebound 911’s April Cayce about Basket for Badges.