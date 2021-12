ST. LOUIS – Not only is it important for children to read, it is important to *see* themselves as they read. That is a key element to a new literacy lab for elementary school students in University City.

Believe Project Promotes Literacy, Positive Self-Image for Young Readers

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with University City School District Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley and Julius Anthony, St. Louis Black Authors of Children Literature, about The Believe Project.