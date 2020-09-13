Boy conquers fears after recovering from being hit by a car

ST. LOUIS – A little boy seriously injured when he was struck by a car is making tremendous strides after doctors said he would never walk again. The Pulse Plus shows how the child does something incredible and walks down the road where he was hit.
