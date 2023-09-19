ST. LOUIS — Tight budgets can make it challenging for police departments to provide equipment and other items for officers. that’s where small businesses and organizations can help.

In north St. Louis, a few dozen businesses belong to a group that has provided everything from a Peloton bike for the SLMPD North Patrol, to holiday gift cards for officers.

The North Patrol Police and Business Partnership was established to provide support and boost morale. The group specifically supports officers in the 5th and 6th District.

The NPPBP will be hosting a golf tournament at Forest Park Tuesday, October 17. Proceeds will benefit officers of the North Patrol Division at SLMPD.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with SLMPD Officer Lindsay Anderson, and NPPBP members Jim Pennington and Joe Shields about the event, which is open to the public.