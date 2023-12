ST. LOUIS – It is a holiday tradition for local high school students, coaches, and fans from across the St. Louis area. Entering its 30th year, the Coaches vs. Cancer holiday basketball tournament raises awareness and critical funds in the fight against cancer.

The event returns to Maryville University from Dec. 27-30.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke members of the American Cancer Society about the event, who it supports, and what fans can expect this year.