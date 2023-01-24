ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is a kaleidoscope of architecture, filled with structures dating back centuries. In “Coloring STL,” visitors to the Missouri History Museum will interact with dozens of fascinating buildings in a way they’ve never done before: by coloring on the walls! Public Historian Andrew Wanko spoke with Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda about what else visitors can expect.

Jasmine also spoke with Cicely Hunter, the museum’s public historian for the African-American History Initiative, about the new events planned for Black History Month.