Community Supports Annie Gunn’s Bartender Battling Esophageal Cancer

ST. LOUIS – The community is rallying behind a man whose cancer diagnosis took many by surprise.

Robert Myover, a longtime member of the staff at Annie Gunn’s in Chesterfield, is battling esophageal cancer.

But he’s not alone in this fight. Appropriately titled “With a Little Help From My Friends,” his friends have set up a page to show their support for Myover. He has worked at Annie Gunn’s for more than 24 years.



The Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Myover, his friend and colleague Eve Pearlmutter, and Washington University Oncologist at Siteman Cancer Center Dr. Haesong Park about the warning signs and treatment for esophageal cancer.