ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is paying tribute to a teacher who was killed in a school shooting last fall. Jean Kuckza, 61, was a beloved educator, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.

She was also a fierce advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Kuczka’s son, Joe, was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes at age 10. Since then, Jean Kuczka raised ten of thousands of dollars to support JDRF in its mission to find a cure for T1D.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with Joe Kuczka and Derek Rapp, Immediate Past President & CEO of JDRF, about the efforts of “Team Kuczka” to make history – and honor the hero.