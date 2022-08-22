ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new documentary pays tribute to a music critic who left a legacy in St. Louis and beyond.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Sarah Bryan Miller – known as “Bryan” to those who knew her – wrote about classical music for nearly two decades. Her untimely death prevented her from completing her final assignment: a column about her storied career.

Documentarian Miran Halen, a classically-trained soprano and volunteer in the arts community, made it her mission to make sure Sarah Bryan Miller’s story would be told. Halen wrote, produced, and edited The Places Music Has Taken Me: The Unfinished Story of Sarah Bryan Miller. The documentary will appear on The Nine Network September 18.

The film includes interviews with those at the top of the industry, including internationally acclaimed conductor, composer, and educator, Leonard Slatkin, who spent nearly three decades as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Slatkin and Halen about The Places Music Has Taken Me on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.