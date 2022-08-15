ST. LOUIS – The Captain David Dorn Foundation has donated more than $75,000 worth of equipment and supplies, including trauma kits, tourniquets, flashlights, and boots to first responders.

The foundation was created in honor of Captain David Dorn, a retired St. Louis Police captain who was killed while providing security to a pawn shop in north St. Louis. The incident happened on June 2, 2020, as protests and riots broke out in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests.

The man charged with his death was convicted by a St. Louis jury in July 2022.

Dorn’s wife, Ann, and his former SLMPD colleague and friend, Gary Foster, established the foundation in February. Its mission is to provide critically-needed supplies, equipment, and mental health services to area departments.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Ann, Foster, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Wackerle about the foundation’s impact on the community, and an upcoming Texas Roadhouse dine-in fundraiser to benefit the foundation.

The Texas Roadhouse fundraiser is Thursday, August 18 from 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m located on 805 Arnold Commons Dr.

Customers must present the flyer to donate 10% to the Captain David Dorn Foundation. You can find the flyer below or on the Captain David Dorn Foundation Facebook page. If you wish to donate to the foundation visit their website at captdaviddornfoundation.com.

Texas Roadhouse fundraiser flyer, credited by the Captain David Dorn Foundation