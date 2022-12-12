ST. LOUIS – Students from underserved communities just finished a trade program that was meant to help them get ahead.

In one class, the teens got hands-on experience about the importance, safety, and technique of dryer vent cleaning. In another session, they learned the ins and outs of entrepreneurship.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, host Jasmine Huda spoke with Annie Malone Children & Family Services CEO Keisha Lee and Ducts & Drains President Donald Settles about the Ducts & Drains program and the difference it is making in the lives of these students.