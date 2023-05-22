ST. LOUIS — A local bookshop in University City has some big reasons to celebrate. Eye See Me, located on Olive Boulevard, was recently named the 2023 Independent Bookstore of the Year by the Midwest Booksellers Association.

It’s also marking its eighth anniversary, at a time when online shopping, the pandemic, and supply shortages have shut down many independent retailers.

Eye See Me remains the largest bookstore in the country for African-American children’s books. The co-owner, Jeffrey Blair, and local author Thomas Dear spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda about how Eye See Me is preparing for Juneteenth + its 8th year anniversary celebration.