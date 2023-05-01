EUREKA, Mo. – An upcoming event not only promises to be entertaining, but it will also help support a police officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.

Family members of Hermann Officer Adam Sullentrup are hosting a barbecue fundraiser Saturday, May 20, at the Elks Lodge in Eureka.

Sullentrup, 31, was shot March 12 while trying to arrest a suspect in Hermann. His partner, Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, was also shot, and died from his injuries.

Sullentrup’s prospects for recovery seemed tenuous in the beginning. He was unresponsive and showed no movement. He remained in the neuro-ICU for several days before he stabilized and was transferred to a hospital specializing in traumatic brain injuries. Sullentrup is now being cared for by doctors and therapists at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Sullentrup’s wife, Michelle, is in Colorado with her husband and has expressed gratitude over his progress. He is now beginning to walk with therapists, and he can sit up on his own.

The officer’s comeback is a tremendous sigh of relief for his family, friends, and department. However, the medical bills are tremendous, and loved ones are hoping the community will step up and continue to show its support for Adam and Michelle Sullentrup.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with members of Sullentrup’s family about the fundraiser, and the variety of items up for raffle and auction.

The event is open to the public. Those who cannot attend but would like to donate can visit Eureka Pacific Elks #2644 online at and click on “Sullentrup Fundraiser” to donate in increments of $20.