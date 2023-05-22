ST. LOUIS — Cybersecurity threats affect businesses of all sizes, and not just large corporations. In fact, small businesses are becoming easy targets for hackers and ransomware.

That’s why the FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy will be hosting a free Cybersecurity webinar. The webinar will provide low to no-cost steps small businesses and non-profits can take to protect themselves. The event will take place Thursday, June 15 at 9 am.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with the FBI St. Louis Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg, cybersecurity analyst Gary Chan, and business owner Fred Thal.

To register for the cybersecurity webinar, visit www.fbistlcaaa.org

Victims of cybercrime can file an online complaint with the FBI via our Internet Crime Complaint Center www.ic3.gov. The site includes consumer and industry alerts.