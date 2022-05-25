ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A recent study found that St. Louis ranks as the top city for most female-owned startups.

One of the “go-to” spot for women vendors can be found at City Foundry STL. The space occupied by Procure features a variety of items – clothing, skin and beauty products, and more – from locally-owned, female-owned businesses.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Christina Weaver and Bianca Fitzpatrick with The Women’s Creative spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda about Procure and the efforts to support women-owned vendors in the St. Louis area.