ST. LOUIS, Mo. – (KTVI) It’s a holiday tradition that draws thousands to the Enterprise Center. Team Red and Team Blue will fight in the 35 annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at Enterprise Center November 23rd.

All of the money raised from the boxing fundairser goes to BackStoppers. The St. Louis-based organization provides immediate and long-term financial support to families who have lost a firefighter, police officer or EMT in the line of duty.

BackStopppers currently supports 95 famlies with 75 dependant children.

This year’s event promises not to disappoint. St. Louis’ own Bob Costas and Joe Buck will take part in the program November 23rd. The audience will hear opening remarks from Costas, as they did last year. Joe Buck will be in person at Enterprise for the End of Watch ceremony.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Eureka Fire Protection District Chief Greg Brown and Maryland Heights Fire Protection District Chief Steve Olshwanger about the big event.