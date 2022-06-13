ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Circuit Courts are making sure the city, and the nation, recognize an important chapter in American history. As the country prepares to mark Juneteenth, a monument recognizing hundreds of brave slaves will be unveiled in downtown St. Louis.

The Freedom Suits Memorial pays tribute to the slaves who sued for their freedom. The memorial will be unveiled on June 20th, outside the Civil Courts Building.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with 22nd Circuit Court Judge David Mason and Attorney Paul Venker, chair of the steering committee for the memorial, about the historic event.