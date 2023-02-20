ST. LOUIS – The statistics are staggering. Data collected from St. Louis County’s Department of Health indicates that fentanyl was present in nearly 95% of opioid-related deaths in 2021.

And it was one year ago this month that a mass overdose event claimed the lives of nine people at a public housing complex in the Central West End.

Opioid abuse continues to claim more lives in the St. Louis area, drawing attention to what is being done, and what needs to be done to address the crisis.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with University of Missouri St. Louis Dept. of Psychological Services Associate Professor Dr. Rachel Winograd, St. Louis Ward 17 Alderwoman Tina “Sweet T” Pihl, and Pastor Pamela Paul of the Faith Hope and Love Worship Center.