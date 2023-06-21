ST. LOUIS – Studies show that more than 100,000 Americans die of overdose each year.

As police departments grapple with drug-related deaths, they’re also addressing another addiction – one that didn’t exist 20 years ago.

Teens and even children are finding themselves hooked on social media. The addictive nature of screen time is compounding the mental health crisis, linking young people to loneliness, anxiety and depression.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, FOX 2’s Huda spoke with Hazelwood DARE Officer Ed Novak about the growing concern over teens and addictions.