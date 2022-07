ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Gateway Region YMCA has many reasons to celebrate. The organization is marking the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

And there’s more. The news comes as the Y prepares to launch adaptive sports leagues for basketball and baseball.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with the Y’s Sherri Rocklage and Sarah Croy, and parent Karen Copeland about the Y’s mission to enrich the lives of adults and children of all abilities.