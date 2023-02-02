ST. LOUIS – Word has spread about a local man who hand-carved wooden flags to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Flags For The Fallen founder Andrew Peacock creates the flags and presents them to the families of those who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

He has gifted to flags to the families of fallen police officers and firefighters.

His first flag went to a very special recipient: Mark Schmitz, the father of fallen U.S.

Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville.

LCpl Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021.

“When the news broke and the names were released, my phone didn’t stop for weeks. You had to be selective with how you answered and who you responded to – and something drew me to respond and reply to Andrew reaching out,” Mark Schmitz said. “He explained that he was a veteran. He explained what he was doing with his gifts and talents. And we were honored.”

Another special tribute, which is now an annual tradition, will honor Jared the weekend of Feb. 24-26. The 2nd Annual LCPL Jared Schmitz Memorial Pub Crawl will benefit TheFreedom13.org. It also pays tribute on what would be his 22nd birthday on Feb. 25.

For more information on the event, visit https://thefreedom13.org/

Money raised from the memorial pub crawl supports U.S. veterans, through The Freedom 13.

Mark and Jared Schmitz’s stepmother, Jaclyn, along with Andrew Peacock, joined Jasmine Huda on “The Pulse of St. Louis.”