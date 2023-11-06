ST. LOUIS — After a trying few weeks of storm cleanup, a celebrated landmark in north St. Louis is back open to the public and is preparing to mark a major milestone.

Nearly 150 trees were damaged when severe weather tore through Bellefontaine Cemetery in early July. The historic cemetery is the resting place of several notable figures, including Adolphus Busch, William Clark, and William S. Burroughs.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with leaders from Bellefontaine Cemetery about its recovery from the storms and how it plans to mark its 175th anniversary.