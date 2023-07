ST. LOUIS — A group of teens from the St. Louis area are headed to Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, for an out – of – the – classroom education about civil rights and other important issues.

The teens belong to Humanity in the Middle, a not-for-profit organization that aims to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with two of HITM’s co-founders, Charlin Hughes and Clay Farmer.