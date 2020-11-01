Inclusive playground coming soon to Sunset Hills

Pulse of St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A new place where all kids can go and play is coming to Sunset Hills. A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for a new playground designed to be inclusive and accessible so all kids can do what kids like to do – make new friends and have fun!

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News