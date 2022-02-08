Information at the speed of light: Crestwood Police launch Tip411 app

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments have their own system to alert residents about traffic issues, public safety alerts, and other matters.

But one department, in particular, is going beyond that – making communication a two-way conversation – and if need be, anonymous.

The Crestwood Police Department recently unveiled its free Tip411 app. Once downloaded, residents can not only receive notifications from police, they can also submit tips anonymously.

The Pulse of St. Louis host, FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda, spoke with Crestwood Police Chief Jonathan Williams and Officer Dion Olson about the new technology.