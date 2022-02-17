Pulse of St. Louis

Initiative to help Afghan refugees and immigrants taking shape in St. Louis

Pulse of St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The push to make St. Louis a destination for Afghan refugees and immigrants is taking shape. Many Afghans are moving from hotels into homes in the St. Louis area. Others are finding work, through assistance from the International Institute of St. Louis.

Pulse of St. Louis Host Jasmine Huda spoke with IISTL Job Developer Arbila Hatifie and attorney and Arch Grants founder Jerry Schlichter about the latest developments with the initiative to support Afghans who now call St. Louis home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News