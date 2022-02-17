Initiative to help Afghan refugees and immigrants taking shape in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The push to make St. Louis a destination for Afghan refugees and immigrants is taking shape. Many Afghans are moving from hotels into homes in the St. Louis area. Others are finding work, through assistance from the International Institute of St. Louis.

Pulse of St. Louis Host Jasmine Huda spoke with IISTL Job Developer Arbila Hatifie and attorney and Arch Grants founder Jerry Schlichter about the latest developments with the initiative to support Afghans who now call St. Louis home.