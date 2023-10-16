(KTVI) A football game that took place weeks ago at Ladue Horton Wakins High School still has students and families talking.

“It was an emotional moment, but high emotion, to hear my son’s name called,” Joya Brooks said.

Brooks’ son, Courageous, 13, took part in Ladue Night Lights. The annual event pairs students with disabilities – and students without – to experience together the thrills of a Friday night football game.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with the Brooks, Ladue Night Lights co-founder student Beau Dolan, and District Superintendent Jim Wipke about Ladue Night Lights and its mission to promote community and inclusiveness.