Latino Families Turn to Overland Dress Shop for Quinceañeras

ST. LOUIS – A dress shop in Overland has become a destination for Latino families in the St. Louis area.

The name, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” is a nod to the famous song by pop star Selena. Today, it is also synonymous with quinceañera gowns.

In the Latino culture, a girl’s 15th birthday, or quince – is seen as an important rite of passage – an entrance into womanhood.

The girl, or quince, often wears an ornate, elaborate quinceañera dress,

On this week’s The Pulse of St. Louis, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Bidi Bidi Bom Bom owners Racine and Rafael Martir, as well as Karen Torres, who recently celebrated her quince.