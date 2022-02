ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local bookstore wants children to “see” themselves in the books they read.

Eye See Me in University City is the nation’s largest bookstore geared toward African-American children.

The Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Eye See Me owners, husband and wife Jeffrey and Pamela Blair, about the importance of representation in children’s literature.

The Blairs also discussed their response to recent book bans at area schools and libraries.