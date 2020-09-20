Local businesses work together to help students make virtual learning successful

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area students and teachers are getting the technical resources they need to ensure virtual learning is a huge success amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Pulse of St. Louis, found out how First Bank, The James F. Dierberg Family, and Maryville University are working together to launch the Education Technology Initiative, which is garnering rave reviews. KPLR 11’s Shirley Washington heard from First Bank Director of Community Affairs Stacy Clay and Maryville University President Dr. Mark Lombardi.