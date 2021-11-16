Local group launches NoorFit Apparel to Encourage Self-Empowerment, Wellness

ST. LOUIS – In Arabic, the word “Noor” translates to “light” – and that single word is a defining feature of a new fitness apparel line, launched by a group of St. Louis women.

NoorFit was founded by Carla Pace and Jeanne Roberts Johnson during the pandemic. Pace, Roberts Johnson and others said they were working out at Forest Park when they came up with the idea.

The NoorFit line features bright-colored, activewear suitable for workouts and for the woman on the go.

Pace said she hopes the line will encourage women to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

“It really did highlight the disparities that we do see in health, with African-Americans in particular, and other groups,” Pace said. “So we want to be that example to other African-American women. To let them know that health and wellness is important. So when you look at the content that we put out for NoorFit, it really is inspirational on what health care looks like for everyone.”

NoorFit is a locally owned, women-owned, black-owned business that premiered in June. The Pulse of St. Louis Host Jasmine Huda recently spoke with Pace, Roberts Johnson, and Amy Lescher, NoorFit Ambassador and TruFusion St. Louis Fitness & Yoga Director about NoorFit.

NoorFit Website: https://www.noorfit.com/