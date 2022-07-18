ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you or someone you know lives in a long-term care facility, you recall the headache and heartache during lockdowns. During the height of the pandemic, many families couldn’t visit loved ones for weeks, or even months. Sadly, some residents died in total isolation.

A new Missouri law will change that, to ensure no total lockdown happens again. Under the Essential Caregiver measure, long-term care residents may designate up to two people who can visit them, should there be another public health scare. Those visitors could include family members, actual caregivers, and persons of faith.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with VOYCE’s Marjorie Moore and advocated Michelle Gralnick on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.