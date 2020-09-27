Maplewood woman receives special gift as she works to aid the community amid COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – A Maplewood woman on a mission to help others amid the coronavirus pandemic received a big surprise from a local bank to help keep her rolling along. See her reaction when she receives the keys to a much-needed vehicle.
