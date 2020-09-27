Maplewood woman receives special gift as she works to aid the community amid COVID-19

Pulse of St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A Maplewood woman on a mission to help others amid the coronavirus pandemic received a big surprise from a local bank to help keep her rolling along. See her reaction when she receives the keys to a much-needed vehicle.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News