ST. LOUIS – It has been a little more than three months since gunfire ripped through the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

Students recently returned to campus, but the healing isn’t finished yet.

“Art That Heals” brought together local artists who painted murals in the school’s hallways.

Three of the artists, Brock Seals, Brklyn Winfield, and Sherelle Art Doll Speed, joined Jasmine Huda to talk about their murals on “The Pulse of St. Louis.”