ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Most schools provide a library for students to explore a variety of books, authors and topics. But for children at one school in north St. Louis County, “library” has taken on a whole new meaning.

A literacy lab recently opened at Barack Obama School in Pine Lawn, providing children an opportunity to experience books about and by people of color.

The lab is the seventh of its kind in the St. Louis area, and the first for the Normandy Schools Collaborative.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Julius Anthony, President of the St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature, and Barack Obama principal Dr. Nedra Taylor about the new literary lab.