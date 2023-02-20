ST. LOUIS – From Dred and Harriet Scott to Virginia Minor, some of the most pivotal court cases in U.S. history took place at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Thanks to a $380 million project, the landmark will undergo a monumental renovation. FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Jeremy Sweat, Gateway Arch Park Foundation Exec. Director Ryan McClure, and President and Founder of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation Lynne Jackson about the focus of the renovations, which complete the final phase of the CityArchRiver project.