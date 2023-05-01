ST. LOUIS – What do White Castle and Nike have in common?

Aside from being two popular names in service and retail, both are playing a key role in a historic parade returning to downtown St. Louis.

The Annie Malone May Day Parade will take place on Sunday, May 14. The parade is not only entertaining; it also provides funding for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

Both Nike and White Castle are sponsors for the parade.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services provides a long list of services, including therapy, academic programs, parenting classes, and 24-hour crisis care for children.

On this week’s Pulse, Jasmine Huda discusses the importance of the parade and the organization.