ST. LOUIS, Mo. – “The Big Bad Day” might sound like bad news. But for third, fourth, and fifth grade students, “The Big Bad Day” represents a tremendous accomplishment. Children in the Normandy Schools Collaborative have created their own original opera that will be performed at the Touhill Performing Arts Center November 29th.

The project is a collaboration with the Opera Theatre Saint Louis and The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with NSC’s Suzanne Palmer, student Sokhana Dieng, and OTSL’s Allison Felter about the opera and when it will premiere.