(KTVI) It could be a few weeks before a historic cemetery in North St. Louis re-opens for tours.

The Bellefontaine Cemetery & Arboretum on West Florissant Avenue lost several trees after severe storms struck the first weekend in July.

The landmark, marking its 175 birthday next year, draws visitors from all over the country each year. On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with BCA President and CEO Sherry Smith, Development Director Joe Shields, and Volunteer Coordinator Dan Fuller about the cemetery’s rich history.