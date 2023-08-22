ST. LOUIS — At a time when segregation was a way of life, Home G. Phillips Hospital represented progress, empowerment, and hope.

The original 600-bed hospital was named after the prominent African-American attorney who proposed the facility be built to serve African-American patients. The facility opened in 1937 in St. Louis’ Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. It closed in 1979, amid scores of protests from neighbors, staff, and workers.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with members of the Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni, Inc. about the monumental changes the hospital brought to the community.