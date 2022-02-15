Pulse of St. Louis

Overland shop sponsors competition for schools to participate in Black History Month awareness

Pulse of St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local business is using its resources to get students interested in Black History Month.

Mattingly’s Embroidery has launched a competition to see which school can order the most Black History t-shirts. The winning school will receive a donation that can be put toward a program or event.

That’s not the only cause important to the team at Mattingly’s. Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Frank Mattingly and Dorris Finnegan about their efforts to spread goodwill in the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News