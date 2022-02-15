Overland shop sponsors competition for schools to participate in Black History Month awareness

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local business is using its resources to get students interested in Black History Month.

Mattingly’s Embroidery has launched a competition to see which school can order the most Black History t-shirts. The winning school will receive a donation that can be put toward a program or event.

That’s not the only cause important to the team at Mattingly’s. Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Frank Mattingly and Dorris Finnegan about their efforts to spread goodwill in the community.