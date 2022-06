ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Watermelon and Red Birds, Free at Last, and Anti-Racist Baby are among the titles carried at The Noir Bookshop, a new bookstore on south St. Louis’ Cherokee Street.

But retail tells only part of the story, says owner Ymani Wince. Wince describes her new shop as a concept store, dedicated to The Black Experience. She spoke with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda about what was involved in opening the store, and the message she hopes to send to the public through this new venture.