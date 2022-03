ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Drivers in the St. Louis area could soon see an interstate sign honoring a fallen St. Louis firefighter. On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, host Jasmine Huda spoke with Missouri state Rep. David Gregory and the St. Louis Hero Network‘s Charlie Metzner about plans to recognize St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson. Polson was killed in the line of duty in January.

