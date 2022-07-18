ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tutors are desperately needed for the upcoming school year – and not just for reading, writing and arithmetic. The St. Louis- based Oasis Institute is revising its nationally-renowned tutoring program to place greater emphasis on students’ social and emotional well-being. The program places older or retired adults with students in kindergarten through third grade.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program Director Mary Click about the initiative.