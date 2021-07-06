Pulse: Does online learning lead to internet addiction?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a disheartening turnaround, the rate of positive COVID tests in Missouri has jumped nearly six full percentage points in just 30 days.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 528,802 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 518 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 9,340 total deaths as of Tuesday, July 6, no increase over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.77%.