Pulse: Does online learning lead to internet addiction?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Parents are expressing concerns about the amount of time their children are spending online learning, playing video games, and surfing social media platforms. Find out why a local psychiatrist says children can become addicted to the internet. Also, see how a media platform called Dear Fathers is lifting up and inspiring black men to thrive in every aspect of their lives, including fatherhood.

Guests:

  • Dr. Robin Park, MD, Sparrow Psychological Services
  • Jesse Alex, Co-Founder, Dear Fathers

