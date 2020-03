Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Women are you ready to take your career to the next step? Rung For Women, a new non-profit designed to empower women through a wealth of resources is opening its doors in the Gateway City this summer! Learn about the services the non-profit will offer to help women reach the next rung on the ladder of success.

Guests:

Leslie Gill, Executive Director of Rung

Ali Hogan, Founder of Rung and Board President