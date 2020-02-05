Pulse – Home Works! Building relationships between parents and teachers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Home Works! The Teacher Visit Program is earning high marks in the community for helping students succeed in and out of the classroom. Find out how the in-home assistance program is building relationships with parents and teachers working together to help students achieve academic success.

Also on The Pulse, learn how to code through a free program called LaunchCode and secure job placement. Enroll in the program at LaunchCode.org.

Guests:

  • Karen Kalish, Founder & CEO Home Works! The Teacher Visit Program.
  • Dr. Chauncey Granger, Principal Hazelwood East High School
  • Jeff Mazur, Executive Director LaunchCode
  • Chris Kontes, Founder and COO Balto Software

