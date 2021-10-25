Pulse of St. Louis: Eviction help for SLPS families

ST. LOUIS–The federal eviction moratorium ended but there is help for St. Louis families who are worried they’ll be forced out of their homes.

On the Pulse of St. Louis, Jasmine Huda spoke with Deidra Thomas Murray about how the St. Louis Public Schools is helping those in need.

The district is handing out flyers to families who are in danger of eviction. The district is working with the sheriff’s office and the Equal Housing and Opportunity Council so students and their families can keep a roof over their heads.

“It’s heartwrenching. It’s depressing. I think so many folks are just moving about. I wouldn’t say aimlessly, but as if they’re in a daze. They have no control. The unfortunate part … like when I spoke with Sheriff Betts says it breaks our heart to serve these eviction notices,” said Murray.

The district has been providing air mattresses, bedding, sheets, just the basic stuff to help kids be prepared to learn.