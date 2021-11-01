Pulse of St. Louis

Pulse of St. Louis: Healing Hearts Bank giving micro loans to help dreams come true

 ST. LOUIS- A St. Louis woman went from boxing cakes to building her own bakery. She is one of many success stories of a local lending program that aims to help women and under-served communities.

The Healing Hearts Bank is operated by the National Council for Jewish Women. The program provides micro-loans of up to $500.

Brenda Smith wanted to start her own dessert business but says she lacked the money and confidence. After getting a loan from the program she now manages a bakery at Fields Foods and has her own cake business.

“I can remember way back when I first started – like what am I going to .. how am I going to even start? I don’t have money to buy cake icing to keep going. I don’t have money to get buy everything I need to get going, with the skill that I have,” said Brenda Smith.  

