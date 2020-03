Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The coronavirus is impacting schools, churches, businesses, restaurants, and mass transit in the Gateway City area. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, find out what Bi-State and Metro Transit are doing to help keep passengers and employees safe on trains and buses and learn about its overall safety plan.

Guests

Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development

Kevin Scott, general manager of security field operations for Metro